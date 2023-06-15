(WHTM) — Do you ever look at the taxes and fees on your cell phone bill? They’re there in the fine print.

If the Pennsylvania State House has its way, some of them will be going away while others will be increasing.

Recently, the state House unanimously eliminated the state tax on Pennsylvanians’ cell phone bills. The savings for the average consumer are not zero, but they aren’t much.

“I’m hopeful that the $12 that people will get over the next year will be of great use to them,” said Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence/Butler Counties).

A day later, phone bills were again a focus in the House with a bill that would increase the 911 emergency call fee by $0.32, from $1.65 to $1.97.

Counties have complained the fees aren’t covering their 911 service costs, which taxpayers are forced to pay for.

A second bill – House Bill 1305 – would create a new $0.06 per month fee to support the 988 suicide hotline. The bill hopes to generate $5 million, but opponents don’t like that it would build in automatic increases adjusted for inflation.

“It completely takes away this body’s ability to monitor, to provide oversight and provide justification for funding moving forward. This gives one agency a blank check,” said Rep. Seth Grove (R), appropriations chairman.

“One of the things that citizens don’t need is another tax that doesn’t sunset, that automatically increases that this legislative body has no oversight over,” added Rep. Doyle Heffley (R-Carbon County).

Steven Kinsey sponsored the bill, which passed.

“If folks here in this August body believes that $0.06 per month is too much to save a life, then I think that you need to go back to the folks who sent you here and let them know that their lives are not worth $0.06 per month,” Kinsey said.

The bill is now on to the Senate. Majority Leader Joe Pittman (R) was asked about eliminating one tax but adding new fees.

“I’m afraid that was perhaps a little bit of a shell game, at least in my mind. And I don’t think that that’s in our best interests to go down that path,” Pittman said.

In removing the state taxes from cell phones lawmakers basically said these are no longer considered a luxury item, putting them in the same category as food and clothes, which are also not taxed.