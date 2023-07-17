The American flag flies at the Pennsylvania State Capitol building Wednesday Oct. 24, 2018, in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)

(WHTM) — Data from a Franklin and Marshall poll published by the Center of Opinion Research on July 13 shows how politics have divided and reshaped in Pennsylvania since 2000.

The results compare Franklin and Marshall’s polls of registered Pennsylvania voters in 2000 and in 2022. In 2000, the college collected 1,752 responses, and in 2022 they collected 3,726.

According to the research, the percentage of Republicans who identify as conservative increased from 49% to 70% since 2000. In that same time frame, the percentage of Democrats who identify as liberal rose from 31% to 40%.

The percentage of Democrats that identified as conservative declined from 21% to 9% and 46% still identify as moderate.

As part of the poll, Franklin and Marshall also posed questions about the issues of gun control and abortion.

In response to the question “Generally speaking, do you favor or oppose creating more laws that regulate gun ownership?” they found the following.

According to the center, the percentage of Republicans who were either strongly or somewhat in favor of gun control fell from 51% to 29% from 2000 to 2022. They also found that the percentage of Democrats who supported gun control increased from 66% to 82%.

Pollsters also asked respondents “Do you think that abortion should be legal under any circumstances, legal under certain circumstances, or illegal in all circumstances?” and found more divided results.

The number of Republicans who supported abortion rights without limitation dropped from 20% in 2000 to 10% in 2022 while the number of Democrats rose from 27% to 52%.

National events since 2000 have also shaped politics both nationally and in Pennsylvania.

Over the past two decades, a number of organizations have worked to track shootings and gun deaths in the U.S.

A list from the FBI documents 278 active shooter incidents between 2000 and 2018. According to the CDC, there were 48,830 firearm deaths in 2021.

In 2022, the FBI designated 50 shootings as active shooting incidents. They say this was the first decrease in five years, an 18% decrease when compared to 61 active shooter incidents in 2021.

The FBI defines an active shooter as “one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area.”

2023 has also set new records for the U.S. in terms of mass killings.

A mass killing is defined as an incident in which four or more people, not including the assailant, are killed.

According to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today, in partnership with Northeastern University, 2,914 people have died in 561 mass killings since 2006.

According to the Pew Research Center the majority of gun deaths are still suicides with 26,328, or 54%, of all gun-related deaths in the U.S. in 2021 classified as suicides.

There have also made major changes to abortion laws across the country since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

Franklin & Marshall College Polling says the political implications of Pennsylvania’s ideological swings make and show that the “real battleground in our battleground is among the state’s moderate voters.”

Center of Opinion Research Methodology

The data for 2000 includes 1,752 respondents from surveys conducted in February (n=600), September (n=602), and October (n=550) 2000. Data for 2022 includes 3,726 respondents from surveys conducted in March (n=490), April (n=785), May (n=792), August (n=522), September (n=517), and October (n=620) 2022. All surveys are of registered voters. Surveys conducted in 2000 were conducted using random-digit-dial telephone surveys while surveys conducted in 2022 were mixed-mode surveys conducted using registration-based sampling procedures. The data is based on self-reported registration, which can differ from party identification.