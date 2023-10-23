(WHTM) — Pennsylvania Rep. Dan Meuser, a Republican whose district includes Lebanon County, has announced his intentions to run for House speaker.

The congressman also posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, last night writing that he has signed a Unity Pledge to elect a speaker.

“As a candidate for Speaker, I am happy to sign the Unity Pledge. I pledge to support the Speaker Designate duly elected by the House Republican Conference — regardless of who that candidate is — when their election proceeds to the House Floor. It’s time to put politics and personalities aside and unite behind the next Republican Conference choice for Speaker. Let’s get back to work on behalf of the American people,” he wrote.

No legislation can move on the House floor until a Speaker is elected. That includes aid to Israel, Gaza, and Ukraine.

Meuser has served in the U.S. House since 2019 and currently sits on the financial services and small businesses committees.

Tonight, House Republicans will hear from him and the eight other candidates who’ve announced runs for the post.