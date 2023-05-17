(WHTM) – A year after the Republican nominees for U.S. Senate and Governor won primaries despite not receiving a plurality of the vote, two Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers want to create a runoff election process.

State Senator Ryan Aument (R-Lancaster) and State Senator Frank Farry (R-Bucks) released a memo introducing the legislation saying the history of large primary fields “leads to voters feeling dissatisfied and unrepresented in general elections.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The bill would create a second primary election between the top two candidates if no one receives at least 50 percent of the vote. Under their proposal, the candidate with the most votes in the runoff election would be declared the winner.

In the 2022 U.S. Senate primaries, Mehmet Oz received the Republican party’s nomination with 31.21% of the vote with seven candidates on the ballot.

Doug Mastriano was named the party’s gubernatorial nominee with 43.82% on a ballot with nine candidates.

Neither Oz nor Mastriano went on to win in the November general election.

Republicans had a similar scenario in 2018 that, under this proposed bill would’ve triggered a runoff, when Scott Wagner received the gubernatorial nomination with 44.3%.

John Fetterman won his U.S. Senate primary with 58.65% of the vote last year, but in 2016 Katie McGinty won the U.S. Senate nomination with 42.5% support against three other opponents but lost her statewide race in November.

“In all scenarios, the winner of a primary election should emerge as a clear consensus pick of that party and this legislation is a step towards that goal,” said Aument and Farry.

The lawmakers said this bill would only apply to primary elections and mirrors rules in 10 other states.