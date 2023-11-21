(WHTM)– Among the still-unfinished Pennsylvania state budget work at the state capitol is a tax credit that funds scholarships to private and parochial schools, and many low-income students rely on it.

Trinity High School Principal John Cominsky is proud of his staff, his students, and his school.

“Our cost to educate is very low,” Cominsky said. “And the kids that go through our system produce for Pennsylvania.”

He says about 40% of students get tuition support from the educational improvement tax credit, which lets donors contribute in exchange for a rebate on their state taxes. The money funds needs-based scholarships.

“It is a program that is traditionally enjoyed bipartisan support. And in this day and age, the more of that we have, the better,” Cominsky said.

But the program has hit a partisan snag.

“Right now it’s again in a stalemate, deadlock,” State Rep. Seth Grove (R) said.

The program got $405 million last year. Budget negotiations promised an additional $150 million this year. That extra cash is caught up in budget bickering. House Democrats removed it from a school codes bill last week.

“We had our priorities,” State Rep. Paul Takac (D), a member of the House Education Committee.

“The Senate stripped out the Democratic priorities and kept the Republican priorities,” Takac said “So this is politics. It does indeed.”

Seth Grove, the Republican Appropriations Chairman, said “to me, it’s just being petty, given the lateness of this budget,” Grove said.

Petty? Perhaps. Problematic? Absolutely.

“Because it is funded by donations, these schools have to go out and raise that money,” Commonwealth Foundation Senior Vice President Nate Benefiled said “And as it’s later in the year, it’s going to be more and more difficult to actually raise that money.”

“We have money on the line,” Cominsky said.

Cominsky says he made promises to students anticipating that boost in funding.

“We’ve pledged to those families thinking that that pot of money would be freed up,” Cominsky said.

It might be a tough lesson for the educator. But he says this to those who question any state money, even tax credits, supporting private schools.

“Our schools produce really fine young people,” Cominsky said. “Our families pay taxes. Our donors are willing to share some of that with the families in need, and the results speak for themselves.”

At private schools across the commonwealth, they’re hoping lawmakers can free the money when they return in mid-December. It would be late, but an early Christmas present.