(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Senate has approved a bill to require school districts to distribute free child identification kits to all students in the first grade.

Senate Bill 460, or the Child Reunification Act, is sponsored by Senators Camera Bartolotta (R-Washington) and Scott Martin (R-Lancaster).

“Senate Bill 460 is about giving parents another tool to help them hug their children again, to end the torturous nightmare of forever worrying if their children are safe or even alive,” Bartolotta said. “While it is our hope that not a single kit is ever needed, we want parents and law enforcement to have every means at their disposal to help in reconnecting these missing children with their parents.

The kits include fingerprinting materials, DNA collection swabs, and other information to help identify a child in an emergency.

“The idea of a child going missing is one of the scariest scenarios most families could ever imagine. When that happens, every second counts,” Martin said. “The law enforcement community needs every tool in their arsenal to identify and return a missing child as quickly as possible. That is precisely what this legislation will achieve.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The information provided in the kits will be stored by parents and would not be entered in any state or national database.