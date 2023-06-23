HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is one step closer to expanding a ban on texting while driving.

On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Senate voted to approve a bill that says drivers cannot use their phones for almost any activity while driving.

The bill includes phone use while sitting in traffic or at a stoplight.

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

The exceptions are calling 911, answering a phone call or changing a song — as long as you only have to press one button.

Pennsylvania first banned texting while driving in 2012, a summary offense punishable by a $50 fine. Under the new legislation, motorists cannot handle their cell phones to make a call or almost any other function while driving. That includes while sitting in traffic or at a stoplight.

Offenders who cause serious accidents could get more time in prison.

In cases where the offender is convicted of homicide by vehicle, a court can add a sentence of up to five years. In cases where the offender is convicted of aggravated assault by vehicle, a court can add a sentence of up to two years.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The bill would give drivers a grace period of a year in which they would only receive a written warning for violating it.

It would require driving tests to ask a question about the effects of distracted driving and student driving manuals to include a section on distracted driving and the penalties.

The bill now heads to the House for consideration.