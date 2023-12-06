(WHTM) – The State House returns to Harrisburg for a few session days next week but it may be a long time before they come back.

The next scheduled session is not until after St. Patrick’s Day.

The house released the session schedule yesterday and other than the governor’s budget address in February, won’t be at the capitol until March 18th.

In a memo to employees, the speaker of the house blamed a water leak above the house floor and necessary repairs that would take weeks to complete.

House Republicans say that’s not true.

The real reason, they argue, is that John Galloway will resign his Bucks County seat next week to become a district judge plunging the chamber back into a 101-101 tie.

As we saw earlier in the year, Democrats are reluctant to convene sessions when they don’t have that one-seat majority.

Brad Roae (R-Crawford and Erie) said, “I think it’s absolute ridiculousness. It’s just ridiculous. There’s no reason if you think back 20 years ago when they were restoring the House chambers, they had a voting session down in the basement of the east. WANG 100 years ago when there was a big fire. They had a voting session in the church across the street from the Capitol. So we don’t have to be in that exact room.”

A spokeswoman for the speaker said the tied chamber had nothing at all to do with the schedule.

A special election to replace Galloway can’t be before late February.

abc27 asked to take a camera in to see the damaged area and were told quote, “It wouldn’t be possible.”