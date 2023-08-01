(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania state budget impasse is now in its second month, and money that should’ve been sent to schools is being held up. For most districts, that’s not a problem because they can rely on reserves until a spending plan is finalized in Harrisburg.

However, there are some districts that aren’t so financially healthy and are dreading a lengthy standoff.

Steelton-Highspire School District Superintendent Mick Iskric says the district “prides itself on toughness and togetherness.” While they have a big heart, they don’t have as big a bank account as other schools. They’re one of a handful of districts in the state with no reserves and they’ve been working with a deficit for the last 14 years.

Some state money was scheduled to be sent to schools in July and August, but none of it is flowing amid the impasse.

Iskric says he’s already asked creditors for a grace period; a protracted standoff would mean loans and borrowing.

“It’s going to push us down further down into the hole because we’re going to accrue more fees, more interest… we’re going to essentially going to add more to our bills.”

It’s bad arithmetic, he argues, for a district already getting $10 million less from the state than the most recent fair funding formula says it should. Budget hold-ups only make things worse.

“Especially when you’re using the students as a pawn,” said Iskric. You know, in my eyes, you’re using the students as a pawn to get whatever your political gain is and unfortunately, that’s who suffers. We’re not toying with this idea, but what if schools can’t open?”

While finishing a budget might sound like hard work, Iskric says he invites lawmakers to his school to see the daily struggles of educating a student body where 95% are in poverty.

“The bottom line is, we’re going to do whatever it takes to give every kid an opportunity to move beyond these four walls and do great things,” said Iskric.