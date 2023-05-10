HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt announced on May 10 that the Department of State’s election night returns website will be able to offer up-to-date results from all counties when the polls close on May 16.

“Voters, candidates, and members of the media can use this online resource to find the most comprehensive picture of how Pennsylvanians voted,” Schmidt said. “The department will post unofficial results on the site as we receive reports from each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties after the polls close at 8 p.m.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Voters can click here to access the website where you can customize searches and view results on smartphones. The website also features a location-based service that can bring up county election returns, as well as links to connect to every county’s election results website.

According to Schmidt, Pennsylvania’s election laws do not allow counties to begin to tally mail-in and absentee ballots before 7 a.m. on May 16. The Department reminds voters that they must be patient as county elections officials count every vote.

“While we know everyone will be eager to know the results, ensuring each vote is accurately and securely counted is the top priority,” Schmidt added.

If voting by mail or filling out an absentee ballot, the department recommends that voters hand deliver their mail ballot to their county elections office or a drop box site if possible.

Voters also have the option of voting in person at the polls on May 16 if they have not already voted by mail ballot. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.