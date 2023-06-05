HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– The Pennsylvania House of Representatives gained two new lawmakers Monday.

Rep. Heather Boyd, D-Delaware, and Rep. Michael Stender, R-Montour/Northumberland, were sworn into the House after special elections in May.

Boyd was a former congressional and state legislative aide who got President Joe Biden’s endorsement and beat out Republican candidate Katie Ford for a spot in the House in an election that helped save Democrats’ majority representation in the House.

Stender, a former firefighter and EMT in Harrisburg, beat out Democrat Trevor Finn in their special election.

“Swearing in new members is always a special occasion in the state House of Representatives,” Speaker Joanna McClinton, D-Phila./Delaware said. “As longtime public servants, Representatives Boyd and Stender both bring valuable experience to their new roles and will contribute greatly to the policy debates in Harrisburg. I’m confident that the more than 120,000 Pennsylvanians they collectively represent will benefit from having such dedicated elected officials as their voice in Harrisburg.”

The state House has advanced 44 bills in three weeks from late April to May. The legislature is also debating the state budget and they have until June 30 to pass it.

With the two new additions, the state House is restored to its full 2023-member complement.