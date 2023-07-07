HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — About 36 hours ago, it seemed like Pennsylvania was on track to have a state budget signed by the weekend. But we don’t.

And it seems Democrats and Republicans are further apart than ever with Governor Josh Shapiro caught in the middle.

The governor wants to be in the middle but in a very different way.

Being in the middle meant funding some programs that are Democratic priorities and the school vouchers that are near and dear to a lot of Republicans.

Exactly a week ago from Friday, it seemed to work.

“We moved to more where he was at in some of his requests, and he actually honored some of our requests as well. And there was a give-and-take to show that we can make this work. I think this really, truly is a good bipartisan agreement,” said Senate Republican Budget Chair Scott Martin.

That was before Governor Josh Shapiro agreed to sacrifice school vouchers to get House Democrats to quickly pass the budget bill.

“To hear that statement came out from the governor was really disheartening, quite frankly, very angering. The one thing that we had mutual support of based not only on his campaign promises, but he literally helped write the guidelines. The governor and his team was for the pass scholarship program,” Martin added.

Democrats say the budget is basically done, and all the governor has to do is veto the vouchers. Senate Republicans say the budget is basically done also, and all Shapiro has to do is not veto the vouchers and they’ll come back to Harrisburg to finalize things.

“One party can’t get done anything on their own. Democrats and Republicans need to work together if we are to accomplish anything here in our state capital,” said Shapiro.

The governor had a good month in June with the quick re-opening of I-95 in Philadelphia after the collapse. However, Shapiro started July very differently going into the weekend celebrating broadband improvements in western Pennsylvania, but without a budget deal.

What does Shapiro need to say to Republicans to regain their trust?

“It’s going to be tough to rebuild trust with just words,” said Nathan Benefield of the conservative Commonwealth Foundation.

Benefield says the answer is simple: get the vouchers done.

“If he uses his own political clout, uses the bully pulpit, I think he can still get that done and salvage that,” Benefield added.

But that’s going to take work with House Democratic leaders opposing the vouchers as much as Republicans support them. There are also big Democratic wishes outside the budget itself, like a minimum wage hike, so an eventual deal could involve some of those.