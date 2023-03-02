HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak at the Pennsylvania Leadership Conference in Harrisburg next month.

According to the conference’s website, the potential 2024 Republican presidential nominee is among the eight featured speakers at the event scheduled to start on March 30.

According to the conference’s agenda, DeSantis will be a special guest during a leadership luncheon on April 1.

Kellyanne Conway, the former campaign manager for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Jake Corman’s 2022 gubernatorial campaign, will be the featured speaker at the conference.

Others scheduled to appear at the Penn Harris Hotel are Fox News contributor Guy Benson, and Pennsylvania State Senator Jarrett Coleman.

In January, DeSantis spoke to law enforcement leaders in Philadelphia and received The Union League’s gold medal.

DeSantis is planning his first visit to Iowa next week, making a stop in the leadoff Republican voting state before an expected 2024 presidential announcement later this year.

DeSantis has scheduled events on March 10 in the eastern Iowa city of Davenport and the state capital, Des Moines, to promote his new book, “The Courage to be Free.” He will be accompanied by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has said she plans to remain neutral before the 2024 Iowa caucuses.

The plans were confirmed by two aides to Republican officials who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to preempt DeSantis’ announcement.

DeSantis has been ramping up travel around the country as part of his book tour and as he prepares to launch a bid for the White House, likely in late spring or early summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report