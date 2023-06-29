(WHTM) — The state budget is due by midnight on June 30 and negotiations are continuing at a fever pitch. One of the last, big, stumbling blocks is school vouchers.

Democrats and unions hate school vouchers, but the Democratic governor supports them, which makes for an interesting dynamic at the Capitol.

There might be wildfire haze outside the Capitol but budget smoke has not yet cleared inside it.

“Your guess is as good as mine. I mean, as you know, the process is such that, you know, you can be seem very, very far apart. And then suddenly things come together,” said Rep. Ben Waxman (D-Philadelphia).

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

One of the final budget battles is over lifeline scholarships, also known as vouchers, under Rep. Clint Owlett’s (R-Tioga, Bradford Counties) House Bill 1432.

“We don’t believe that the zip code should determine the level of education that these students are receiving,” Owlett said.

The Conservative Commonwealth Foundation has unsuccessfully pushed vouchers for years and even put Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro’s picture and quote in support of the scholarships in their front window.

“Parents need more options, empowers parents with greater choice and certainly empowers those who are trapped in the lowest performing schools,” said Nate Benefield of the Commonwealth Foundation.

The vouchers would go to kids in 300 schools with the poorest test scores. Elementary students could get $5,000, high schoolers $10,000, and special education $15,000 to take to the school of their choice.

“We disagree with Governor Shapiro,” said Rich Askey, president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association.

The PSEA, a powerful statewide teachers union, has been working hard to scuttle what it calls a “voucher scheme.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“There is no way to create a tuition voucher program that doesn’t come at the expense of our public schools,” Askey added.

However, the deal would create a separate pot of money, possibly around $100 million, to fund the vouchers.

Many House Democrats are a hard no.

“Sending public money to private institutions right now when we need to be funding our public institutions as the court has mandated,” said Rep. Mary Isaacson (D-Philadelphia).

Senate Republicans for the most part, however, are a hard yes.

“I’m extremely aggressive on it right now,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, who says she’s determined to keep vouchers in.

“We’ve never come this close before. I know there is a lot of pressure from outside groups on both sides of the aisle, but I just am staying focused on: can we help these kids? It’s not a Republican issue. It’s not a Democrat issue. It’s an issue for our kids,” Ward added.

Ward confirmed the Senate intends to start voting on budget bills by Friday morning.