(WHTM) — Over the weekend, Midstate Congressman Scott Perry (R- Adams, Cumberland, York) spoke with abc27 about the court documents showing his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

They come from a court document that was briefly unsealed early last week and then resealed.

The Washington Post released all 106 pages in which the judge said Perry was not just seeking information about possible voter fraud, but activity providing information to Trump officials in an effort to halt the 2020 results.

Perry responded, by saying “That’s a narrative that some people have when you’re seeking the facts and seeking the truth. That being said, the attorneys are handling the legal matters and it was an unauthorized release which is unfortunate but I’ll just leave it up to the attorneys to work that stuff out.”

Perry’s legal team tried to block investigators from more than 2,000 texts, citing the speech and debate clause for sitting lawmakers.