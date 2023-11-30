(WHTM) – A new glimpse into Congressman Scott Perry’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election and they come from a court document that was briefly unsealed Wednesday and then re-sealed.

The Washington Post released all 106 pages, in which the judge says Perry wasn’t just seeking information about possible voter fraud but was actively providing information to trump officials in an effort to halt the 2020 results.

Perry’s legal team tried to block investigators from more than 2,000 texts citing the speech and debate clause for sitting lawmakers.

The judge ruled that the argument was “wrong” and nearly all of those texts should be turned over. It includes exchanges with state lawmakers from the Midstate including Mike Jones, Seth Grove, Dawn Keefer, Kristin Phillips-Hill, and Doug Mastriano.

In refusing to shield those texts, the judge added the speech and debate clause is not a quote get out of jail free card for congressmen.

“The significance is that it shows, I think, how deeply the congressman was engaged in clear view with others like John Eastman, folks like the chief of staff to President Trump, others in the sort of Trump orbit at that time, attorneys for the campaign and so forth,” former federal judge and Dickinson College professor John Jones said. “So he he was an active participant, he was engaged quite clearly in an effort to question the validity of the election.”

A statement from Perry’s lawyer calls the disclosure of private communication, taken from a sitting member of Congress unfortunate. Adding they were confidential and intended to address critical business before Congress.

Perry has previously said he’s been told he is not the target of the investigation