(WHTM) — A Midstate senator is making a renewed push to get armed security guards in schools. His bill would require every district to have one and it passed the Senate in December.

Republican Sen. Mike Regan (R-Cumberland, York) has been working on this for about ten years, but his bill could face an uphill battle in the House. Some lawmakers say this is not the best way to keep students safe.

“We don’t do much to protect our kids in schools,” Regan said. “The only way to defeat an armed bad guy is an armed good guy.”

Regan said he and his staff have spoken to students about the issue.

“We talked to the kids and they feel better knowing that that guy is there,” Regan said.

Regan, a former US Marshall, said security personnel are the first line of defense.

“If you could only do one thing, have an armed, trained, vetted officer,” he said.

Security expert John Sancenito supports the bill. His company provides armed guards to several Midstate schools, but he said that is just one piece of school safety.

“They are the last resort. If all else goes wrong, they need to be able to intervene,” he said. “I think that there needs to be anti-bullying policies. There needs to be mental health assessments and mental health intervention.”

Still, both Regan and Sancenito said armed guards can act before police arrive, cutting down response time. They also get to know the school and students.

“They know the problems that kids are having, they’ll recognize something,” he said.

Midstate Democrat Rep. Justin Fleming says he appreciates Regan’s work on the issue, but he is not sure this is the right path.

“My larger concern is around not turning our schools into correctional facilities,” he said.

Fleming said he would rather focus on other safety measures.

“My preference would be we invest them in the mental health professionals, communities in schools,” he said.

That includes gun control measures, including extreme risk protection orders and enhanced background checks. The House has passed bills addressing both, but the Senate has not taken further action.

“One of the big pieces of the puzzle is getting at the proliferation portion of the type of firearm that’s used in these instances, which is an AR-15,” he said.

Regan disagrees. For him, this is not a gun control issue. Armed guards are the only right answer.

“When someone’s trying to come into a school with a gun, the person who’s trying to stop him has to be armed. I mean, that’s just the way it is,” Regan said.

Even if the bill passes the House, it would likely face another hurdle. Governor Josh Shapiro does not support the measure.