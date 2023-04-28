(WHTM) — A Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to change the name of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Republican Senator Gene Yaw is introducing a bill that will change the department’s name to the “Department of Environmental Services.”

“Rather than being a partner, DEP has become an enforcer and has compromised the open and working relationship it once had with the people it serves,” Yaw said in a statement.

Yaw disagreed with some climate change policies during Tom Wolf’s governorship.