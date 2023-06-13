JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Josh Shapiro and Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding toured Reinford Farms in Juniata County on June 13, in celebration of National Dairy Month.

“Our Commonwealth’s dairy industry supports more than 53,000 jobs and contributes more than $14 billion to our economy – and Pennsylvania dairy farmers are putting food on our tables while continuing a long tradition of agricultural excellence and innovation,” Shapiro said during the event.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The visit to the 1,300-acre, multigenerational farm was also an effort to promote the governor’s budget proposals for investments in the state’s agricultural industry.

“Reinford Farms is a prime example of how Pennsylvania farmers are using innovative technology to take their work to the next level,” Shapiro said. “My administration is committed to partnering with our dairy farmers to position Pennsylvania as a leader in dairy production and sustainable farming and my budget is putting real dollars into this work – starting with $13.8 million to ensure the Pennsylvania Farm Bill is fully funded into its fifth year.”

In addition to the farm bill investment, the governor’s office says his proposal includes $1 million for the creation of a new Organic Center of Excellence, $500,000 for a new Center for Plant Excellence, and $2.5 million for the Farmland Preservation Program.

“It is important we think just not about our traditional focus on agriculture but the new way we are going to make these investments,” Shapiro said.