(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro received a majority of support from Pennsylvania voters in a new statewide poll released on Thursday.

The poll released by the Commonwealth Foundation found 61% of Pennsylvanians approve of the job Shapiro is doing as Governor. While 10% were unsure, 29% said they disapproved of the first-term Governor.

That number was up from 57% of voters who supported Shapiro’s job performance in a June Quinnipiac University Poll.

Of those interviewed, 21% viewed the expedited (while temporary) repair of a collapsed section of I-95 as Shapiro’s top accomplishment. The critical stretch of highway in Philadelphia was reopened less than two weeks after a fiery crash caused an overpass to collapse in June.

Forty-three percent of voters said they felt Shapiro “delivered major accomplishments” during his first year on the job.

Voters also did not point fingers at the Governor for a delayed budget, splitting blame on the State House and Senate. A large number of those interviewed (44%) said Shapiro is “ultimately responsible” for making sure the budget is finalized.

One of the issues that backed up budget talks was school vouchers, something Shapiro and fellow Democrats split on during the budget process. According to the poll, 56% think Shapiro should support funding scholarships for children attending the state’s worst-performing schools.

On the heels of Shapiro unveiling automatic voter registration, 66% of voters also said he should support legislation that would require voter identification.

Looking nationally, the Commonwealth Foundation Poll found 42% of voters approve of President Joe Biden’s job performance. Voters also said the president’s so-called “Bidennmics” have not helped, with 47% saying the strategy “worsened economic conditions in Pennsylvania.”

The Commonwealth Foundation poll surveyed 800 Pennsylvania voters between September 24-24 and has a margin of error of +/- 3.46%.