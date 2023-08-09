(WHTM) – The victory laps continue for Governor Shapiro who will be in the Midstate today touting all of the successes in the budget that’s less than a week old.

It was Universal School Breakfasts and Public School Funding yesterday, Agriculture Funding this morning at Penn State, and this afternoon it will be the Senior Rent Rebate and it will be a return visit for Shapiro.

abc27 was at the West Shore Senior Center in New Cumberland when Shapiro was there in May calling for an expansion of the Rebate Program.

Today, Shapiro returns to sign a Ceremonial Bill proclaiming it a done deal.

Basically, it will increase the amount of the rebate from $650 to $1,000 a year and increase the income limit to get those rebates from $35,000 to $45,000 a year which will qualify around 175,000 more Pennsylvanians.

Here is Shapiro a few months ago making the promise, “You can find a dollar in this vast budget if you’re willing to make it a priority and I want you all to hear loud and clear that I’m making the seniors all across Pennsylvania my priority in this budget.”

The program will also tie future increases to the rate of inflation and will not require lawmakers to sign off on it.

The Republican Treasurer applauds the program expansion and reminded everyone that the deadline to apply is December 31.