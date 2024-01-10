(WHTM) – Governor Josh Shapiro continues to hold a strong approval rating among Pennsylvania voters heading into his second budget address, according to a new Quinnipiac University Poll.

The poll showed Shapiro with a 59% approval rating receiving “all the love with approval numbers other politicians would take in a Pennsylvania minute,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

Shapiro held a positive favorable rating in all age and identity demographics and had 51% support from Independents, 27% support from Republicans, and 77% support from Democrats.

An additional 9% (a total of 36%) of Republicans said they approved of Shapiro’s job performance.

Comparatively, the Quinnipiac Poll showed Senator Bob Casey receiving a 51% approval rating, followed by Senator John Fetterman at 45%, and President Joe Biden at 40%. Donald Trump had a 38% favorable rating.

Shapiro’s favorability rating in the Quinnipiac Poll is in line with other recent polls over his first year in office.

A June Quinnipiac University Poll found 57% approve of Shapiro’s job performance and a September Commonwealth Foundation Poll found 61% of voters approved of his performance.

Last month a Muhlenberg College poll had Shapiro with a 51% approval rating. The same poll showed Shapiro defeating Donald Trump in a hypothetical presidential election 48% to 37% with 11% leading to another candidate.

Through his first year as Governor, Shapiro’s administration has pushed to highlight the passage of legislation such as the expanded child and dependent care tax credit, breast cancer screenings, probation reform, and universal free breakfast for students.

The Governor also faced scrutiny in his first year for the delayed passage of the state’s budget, not getting school vouchers over the finish line, and the resignation of aid Mike Vereb over sexual harassment allegations that were settled by the state.

While Shapiro has also touted the state’s economy with a record-low 3.4% unemployment rate in November, not all voters feel as confident.

According to Quinnipiac University, 33% of voters said the economy was either excellent or good, while 66% said it was either not good or poor. Forty-four percent said the economy is getting worse while only 26% said it’s improving.

Quinnipiac also asked voters what the “most urgent issue facing the country today” is; 24% of Pennsylvania voters said preserving democracy, followed by 23% saying border security. The economy and cost of living had combined to have 24% while no other issue received double digits.

The Quinnipiac Poll was conducted from January 4-8 with 1,680 registered voters and a +/- 2.4% sampling error.