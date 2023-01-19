HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has formally nominated Michelle Henry to serve as Attorney General.

Henry, who served as Pennsylvania’s First Deputy Attorney General under Shapiro, is currently serving as Acting Attorney General following Shapiro’s gubernatorial inauguration on January 17.

Should her nomination pass the State Senate, Henry would fill the remaining years of Shapiro’s four-year term as Attorney General, with the next general election in 2024.

“As an experienced prosecutor and a talented leader, Michelle has spent decades in public service pursuing justice for victims, protecting consumers’ rights, and fighting for people in every corner of Pennsylvania,” said Governor Shapiro. “I have complete confidence in her ability to represent the Commonwealth, and I look forward to continuing to work together to ensure the people of Pennsylvania can be safe and feel safe in their communities.”

Henry started her career as an intern in the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office and spent 20 years in the Bucks County District Attorney’s office, including as District Attorney after being elected in 2008.

“The work Governor Shapiro did in the Office of Attorney General is the gold standard in restoring institutional integrity,” said Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry. “I am humbled by the trust Governor Shapiro has placed in me and Pennsylvanians should expect the Office of Attorney General to stay strong, be bold, and continue to do groundbreaking work on their behalf under my stewardship. Public service is what drives the dedicated employees of this office to work hard and stand up for the kids, consumers, and victims of crime when they need a fighter on their side. As Attorney General, I will be dedicated to making sure this work continues nonstop and that this office will always have Pennsylvanian’s backs.”

Henry would be the fourth woman to serve as attorney general after Anne Alpern, Linda Kelly, and Kathleen Kane. Henry served as the prosecutor in Kane’s 2016 perjury trial.

The Pennsylvania State Senate has not announced a timeline for when all of Shapiro’s nominees will be considered.