HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says his budget addresses food insecurity among seniors and people with disabilities.

Shapiro says the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program would receive a $16 million increase in his proposed budget.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The minimum benefit would increase by 52%, according to Shapiro.

“It shouldn’t be OK to anyone here, especially when we’re talking about a $44 billion budget, that people are going to bed hungry and kids are going all day without a meal,” said Shapiro.

SNAP payments to low-income individuals and families are dropping as governors end COVID-19 disaster declarations and opt out of an ongoing federal program that made their states eligible for dramatic increases in SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture began offering the increased benefit in April 2020 in response to surging unemployment after the COVID-19 pandemic swept over the country.

The result is that depending on the politics of a state, individuals and families in need find themselves eligible for significantly different levels of help buying food.

The Associated Press contributed to this report