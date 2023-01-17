HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro plans to nominate career prosecutor Michelle Henry to serve as attorney general.

Shapiro, who was elected to two terms as attorney general, formally resigned ahead of his inauguration as governor on Tuesday. He named Henry acting attorney general and plans to nominate her to the position, highlighting her attendance in his inauguration speech.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Twitter page and the AG’s website now reflect Henry as acting attorney general.

Henry served as first deputy attorney general for the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General after previously serving in the same position with Bucks County’s District Attorney’s Office. She was appointed Bucks County district attorney in 2008 and served in the position for nearly two years.

Henry, a graduate of Widener University Commonwealth Law School, has served as a prosecutor for over 20 years.

Henry would be the fourth woman to serve as attorney general after Anne Alpern, Linda Kelly, and Kathleen Kane. Henry served as the prosecutor in Kane’s 2016 perjury trial.