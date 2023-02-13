(WHTM) – Get the latest in Pennsylvania politics with the new This Week in Pennsylvania newsletter.

The weekly newsletter will be available every Sunday at 12 p.m. with the latest episode of This Week in Pennsylvania with Dennis Owens, as well as the top Pennsylvania politics stories of the last week.

Guests on This Week in Pennsylvania include Governors, members of Congress, state lawmakers, and community leaders whose decisions help shape Pennsylvania every day.

abc27 also has several other newsletters that can be delivered to your email inbox either daily or weekly.

Daily Morning and Evening Newsletters with a preview and recap of the day’s events

Morning and Severe Weather Newsletters to help plan your day

A weekly recap of the top stories from the week

Breaking News to know what’s happening in your community

Yashira Aybar le traen los titulares más recientes para su comunidad, en su idioma preferido. “Al dia con abc27”

To sign up for the new This Week in Pennsylvania Newsletter, click here or use the button below to view the abc27 newsletter lineup and make your selections.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The abc27 news team looks forward to continuing to bring you news and information that matters and to being part of your day.