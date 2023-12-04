HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Funding for community colleges has been a part of a crossfire between House Democrats and Senate Republicans.

Governor Shapiro last week announced a bill giving money to state-related universities, such as Penn State, Pitt, Temple and Lincoln.

Yet, still no funds have been appointed to Pennsylvania’s 15 community colleges.

“Unfortunately our community colleges have become hostage to this ongoing budget negotiation that’s been going on since June,” state representative Mary Isaacson (D) from Philadelphia County.

So how are community colleges handling this?

“At this point, we’ve been able to handle the $8.9 million we haven’t gotten from the state through our reserves,” John Sygielski, the president of Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC), said.

Those reserves aren’t as plentiful for all community colleges.

Sygielski says his school can handle this in the short-term, but he is nervous if it drags on.

“That would cause significant harm to many of my peers and to all of us,” Sygielski said. “There will come a point in time, don’t know if it’s next quarter or the quarter after, we will have to look at programming. We will have to look at wrap-around services for our students.”

Legislators will be in session for three days next week, but that’s it for the rest of the year.

If nothing gets resolved, the colleges will miss out on their next payment in January.

That would affect over a quarter million Pennsylvanians that attend a community college in the state.

“At some point we are going to need to stop playing legislative games and make sure that we cleanly fund these institutions so that they can get their money as they are public institutions that we should be funding,” Isaacson said.

Those 15 community colleges are supposed to receive $260 million in a budget that was signed by Governor Shapiro in August.