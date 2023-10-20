(WHTM) – Tina Nixon has announced her candidacy for the 103rd Pennsylvania House of Representatives District as a Democrat.

The seat is currently held by State Rep. Patty Kim, who announced she will run for State Senate in 2024.

The 103rd district includes parts of Harrisburg, Camp Hill, Lemoyne, Wormleysburg, and East Pennsboro Township.

“I want to take my record of more than 30 years of dedicated public service and servant leadership to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to ensure that our communities get their fair share from the state government,” said Nixon. “Our community needs another advocate for them under the Capitol dome, and I want to take my passion for public service and put it to work to help the people of the district. I look forward to the upcoming campaign in the 103rd District and a new direction for our Commonwealth.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Nixon says her 30 years of human service field work includes working on issues such as hunger, homelessness, the welfare-to-work program, health care, domestic violence, sexual assault, childcare, and racial justice.

“Throughout my career, I’ve learned that when we work together, we can achieve extraordinary results that make a difference in people’s lives,” said Nixon. “My focus will be on bringing together people of different points of view, backgrounds, and experiences to solve problems in our communities.”

Nixon has held leadership positions in organizations including the Pennsylvania Commission for Women, the Fort Hunter Board of Trustees, and the YWCA as Co-Chair of the Mid-Atlantic Region.

Nixon is a Harrisburg native who still resides in Harrisburg with her husband and two children.

“The 103rd District is a wonderful place to raise a family,” noted Nixon. “There is a strong sense of community and an almost limitless potential among the people. I am fully committed to making a positive change in our community.”