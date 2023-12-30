HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania voters could likely determine the outcome of the 2024 presidential election. But could the state’s supreme court rule on whether Donald Trump can even be on the ballot in the first place?

At the moment, almost certainly not, for a simple reason.

“In Pennsylvania, nobody has filed for office, so there’s nothing to challenge yet,” said Chuck Pascal, a Pittsburgh-area lawyer who handles election law cases.

In Michigan, whose state supreme court declined Wednesday to remove Trump from the ballot, and in Maine, whose secretary of state disqualified Trump Friday, candidates filed by early December. In Pennsylvania, that won’t happen until February.

And then? Anything’s possible, Pascal said, although he said a key argument used in the successful challenge against Trump in Colorado would be more difficult to make in Pennsylvania. Colorado’s high court cited in its ruling an affidavit Trump signed, in which essentially — the court said — declared himself qualified to run. Presidential candidates don’t sign similar affidavits in Pennsylvania, Pascal said.

Pennsylvania’s supreme court has a 5-2 Democratic majority, which might seem to augur well for a challenge. But then again, Michigan’s high court has a Democratic majority too (by a 4-3 margin, in its case), yet it let stand the lower-court ruling that Trump’s name could appear on the ballot.

The matter isn’t finalized yet in Colorado and Maine, where the U.S. Supreme Court could reverse the rulings or Republicans could choose to hold caucuses — which many experts have said wouldn’t be bound by the rulings — rather than primary elections.