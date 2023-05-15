(WHTM) – Pennsylvanians are heading back to the polls for the 2023 primary election with several local races, as well as statewide judicial races, on the ballot.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, the polls in Pennsylvania are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. barring unforeseen court rulings to extend poll times.

On the statewide ticket, both Republicans and Democrats will have a chance to pick their party’s nominee for the state Supreme Court.

Democrats are picking between two state Superior Court judges: Daniel McCaffery, of Philadelphia, and Deborah Kunselman, of Beaver County.

Republicans will pick between Montgomery County’s president Judge Carolyn Caluccio and Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia McCullough.

The full list of statewide candidates from the Department of State can be found below:

JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT

Candidate NameOfficeDistrictPartyMunicipalityCounty
DEBBIE KUNSELMANJUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURTStatewideDEMCENTER TWPBEAVER
DANIEL MCCAFFERYJUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURTStatewideDEMPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
CAROLYN CARLUCCIOJUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURTStatewideREPWHITPAINMONTGOMERY
PATRICIA A MCCULLOUGHJUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURTStatewideREPUPPER ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIPALLEGHENY

JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT

OfficeDistrictPartyCandidate NameMunicipalityCounty
JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURTStatewideDEMTIMIKA LANEPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURTStatewideDEMJILL BECKPITTSBURGHALLEGHENY
JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURTStatewideDEMPAT DUGANPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURTStatewideREPHARRY F SMAIL JRHEMPFIELD TOWNSHIPWESTMORELAND
JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURTStatewideREPMARIA BATTISTASALEM TWPCLARION

JUDGE OF THE COMMONWEALTH COURT

OfficeDistrictPartyCandidate NameMunicipalityCounty
JUDGE OF THE COMMONWEALTH COURTStatewideDEMBRYAN NEFTMT LEBANONALLEGHENY
JUDGE OF THE COMMONWEALTH COURTStatewideDEMMATT WOLFPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
JUDGE OF THE COMMONWEALTH COURTStatewideREPJOSH PRINCEDISTRICT TOWNSHIPBERKS
JUDGE OF THE COMMONWEALTH COURTStatewideREPMEGAN MARTINSILVER SPRINGCUMBERLAND

JUDGE OF THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS – PHILADELPHIA

DistrictPartyCandidate NameMunicipalityCounty
1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMDAMARIS GARCIAPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMSAMANTHA WILLIAMSPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMKAY YUPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMWADE D ALBERTPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMJOHN PADOVAPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMJESSICA R BROWNPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMCHESLEY LIGHTSEYPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMNATASHA TAYLOR-SMITHPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMCOLLEEN MCINTYRE OSBORNEPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMMELISSA FRANCISPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA

JUDGE OF THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS – ALLEGHENY

DistrictPartyCandidate NameMunicipalityCounty
5th Judicial District (Allegheny County)DEMANTHONY DELUCAMT LEBANONALLEGHENY
5th Judicial District (Allegheny County)DEMANDY SZEFIMT LEBANONALLEGHENY
5th Judicial District (Allegheny County)DEMPATRICK A SWEENEYPITTSBURGHALLEGHENY
5th Judicial District (Allegheny County)REPANDY SZEFIMT LEBANONALLEGHENY
5th Judicial District (Allegheny County)REPANTHONY DELUCAMT LEBANONALLEGHENY
5th Judicial District (Allegheny County)REPPATRICK A SWEENEYPITTSBURGHALLEGHENY

JUDGE OF THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

DistrictPartyCandidate NameMunicipalityCounty
2nd Judicial District (Lancaster County)DEMKAREN L MAISANOLANCASTER TOWNSHIPLANCASTER
2nd Judicial District (Lancaster County)REPKAREN L MAISANOLANCASTER TOWNSHIPLANCASTER
2nd Judicial District (Lancaster County)REPSHAWN P MCLAUGHLINCONOY TOWNSHIPLANCASTER
2nd Judicial District (Lancaster County)REPTODD BROWNEAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIPLANCASTER
2nd Judicial District (Lancaster County)REPCHRISTINA PARSONSEAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIPLANCASTER
3rd Judicial District (Northampton County)DEMNANCY AAROEBETHLEHEM TOWNSHIPNORTHAMPTON
3rd Judicial District (Northampton County)DEMBRIAN PANELLAFORKS TOWNSHIPNORTHAMPTON
3rd Judicial District (Northampton County)REPNANCY AAROEBETHLEHEM TOWNSHIPNORTHAMPTON
3rd Judicial District (Northampton County)REPBRIAN PANELLAFORKS TOWNSHIPNORTHAMPTON
6th Judicial District (Erie County)DEMERIC MIKOVCHELK CREEK TOWNSHIPERIE

JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT

OfficeDistrictPartyCandidate NameMunicipalityCounty
JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMRANIA MAJORPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMMELISSA FRANCISPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMCOLLEEN MCINTYRE OSBORNEPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMCORTEZ PATTONPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMMK FEENEYPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMBARBARA THOMSONPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMQAWI ABDUL-RAHMANPHILADEPHIAPHILADELPHIA
JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMJOE GREENPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMCAROLINE TURNERPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)REPRANIA M MAJORPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA

Local races that will attract interest include the 163rd House special election and local city council, school board, and county commissioner seats.

In Philadelphia, the Democrat race for mayor is a four-way tie, according to an Emerson/PHL17 poll.

In Pennsylvania, mail-in or absentee ballots must be received by your county election board before 8 p.m. on Election Day. You can hand-deliver your ballot to your county election office or other officially designated site.

abc27 will have local election results on May 16 as results become available