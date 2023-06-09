(WHTM) – Candidates have begun to announce plans to run for Pennsylvania Attorney General in 2024.

The early announcements come after Attorney General Michelle Henry told lawmakers she would not run in 2024. Henry was appointed by Governor Josh Shapiro to fill his role leading the Attorney General’s office after Shapiro won the 2022 Governor’s race.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Here are the candidates who have declared their candidacy for Pennsylvania Attorney General in 2024.

Democrats

Eugene DePasquale

Former two-term Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale announced in June that he is running for Attorney General. He was the first candidate to officially enter the race.

DePasquale highlighted women’s reproductive rights, defending democracy, and his desire to “hold big corporations accountable” in the announcement video. His campaign website outlined additional policy issues such as unions, student loans, healthcare, education, crime, and the environment.

“I’m in this fight because I, like too many Pennsylvanians, know what it’s like to be knocked down without a hand to get you back up,” said the Democrat DePasquale in a video released on social media.

DePasquale ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020, losing to incumbent Republican Scott Perry. He previously served as chairman of the York County Democratic Party before serving three terms in the state House of Representatives.

Joe Khan

Joe Khan, a former Bucks County Solicitor and federal prosecutor, announced his candidacy for Attorney General in early June.

In his announcement video and campaign website Khan highlighted crime, election integrity, abortion rights, and taking on large corporations.

“As the son of a Muslim immigrant and Catholic nurse who grew up in a Jewish neighborhood, I know that government has to work for everyone. As a prosecutor, I’ve taken on the toughest challenges: gun violence, sexual assault, and hate crimes. As a solicitor, I’ve defended our democracy from Donald Trump, stood up for abortion rights, and sued Big Pharma, Big Tech, and polluters to hold them accountable. I’m running for Attorney General to continue my lifelong fight to keep people safe, tackle corporate and political corruption, and build a better world for our kids,” said Khan.

Khan previously served in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In 2017 he finished second to Larry Krasner in the Democratic primary for Philadelphia District Attorney.

Republicans

At this time, Republican candidates have announced their candidacy for Attorney General.

Candidates not running in 2024

Michelle Henry

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry told a state Senate committee that she does not plan to run for office in 2024. She was appointed after Josh Shapiro was elected Governor in 2022. She previously served as First Deputy Attorney General under Shapiro after serving in the Westmoreland County and Bucks County District Attorney’s offices.

The 2024 Pennsylvania Attorney General election will be held on Nov. 5, 2024.

abc27 will continue to update this list as candidates decide whether to enter, pass on, or withdraw from the race.