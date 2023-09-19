(WHTM) – Several Democrats have announced or are planning to get in the 2024 race for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District.

The seat is currently held by Republican Scott Perry, who has served in Congress since 2013 after winning the 2012 election with 59.7% of the vote. Perry overwhelmingly won the 2014 election with 74.5% and the 2016 race with 66.1%, but in his last three he’s received strong challenges.

In 2018 Perry defeated George Scott by less than 8,000 votes with 51.3%. Against Eugene DePasquale in 2020 Perry received 53.3% and finished with 53.8% against Shamaine Daniels in 2022.

The 10th Congressional District consists of Dauphin County and parts of Cumberland and York counties.

Here are the candidates for the 10th Congressional District seat in 2024.

Democrats

Shamaine Daniels

In April, Harrisburg City Council Member Shamaine Daniels announced a second run for Congress in Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District.

Daniels, who was first elected to the City Council in 2013, lost the 2022 race to Perry by more than 24,000 votes

In her campaign announcement, Daniels described Perry as “out of step with this district.”

Daniels added that in 2022 the Democratic party “thought we had no chance against Perry and gave us no help” and that she ran on a “shoestring budget.”

Mike O’Brien

Mike O’Brien, a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran and TOPGUN F-35 Stealth Fighter Pilot launched his campaign in September.

O’Brien recently retired from the military as a Lieutenant Colonel and is a graduate of the Naval Academy. He also has a Master’s Degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Mechanical Engineering.

“I spent the last 20 years defending democracy overseas. But we need more of that. Right here at home, right now. Congressman Scott Perry and his far-right gang of insurrectionists are a threat to democracy and a threat to our freedoms,” O’Brien said in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, announcing his campaign.

Rick Coplen

Rick Coplen announced in June 2023 that he plans to run for Congress.

According to his campaign website, Coplen attended West Point and served in the U.S. Army with the 82nd Airborne. He’s also taught at West Point, Elizabethtown College, and the U.S. Army War College.

“Republicans like Scott Perry have betrayed the Constitution, betrayed the Country and betrayed all of us in doing so,” says Coplen on his campaign website. “I’m running for Congress to fight for our democratic ideals and all of our freedoms.”

Janelle Stelson

Former abc27 News anchor Janelle Stelson resigned from WGAL as an evening anchor and is widely reported to be joining the Democratic primary.

Stelson had worked for WGAL since 1997 after beginning her journalism career at abc27. According to her biography, she has a Politics and Government degree from the University of Puget Sound and previously wrote speeches at the Embassy of Egypt in Washington D.C.

Republicans

Scott Perry

Scott Perry was first elected to Congress in 2012 after serving in the Pennsylvania State House and Senate. Now Chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, Perry also sits on the House Committees on Transportation & Infrastructure, Oversight, and Foreign Affairs.

Perry made national headlines for his alleged connections to attempts to overturn the 2020 election and the January 6 insurrection. He was cited more than 50 times in a Senate Judiciary report released in October 2021 outlining Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the election results.

In August 2022 Perry disclosed that his cellphone was briefly seized by the FBI on a search warrant, saying the action was “banana republic tactics.”

Matt Beynon, a spokesman for Perry’s re-election campaign, said Perry is “putting his record of service and accomplishment before the voters next November, and he is confident they will again return him to Congress.”