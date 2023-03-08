The exterior of the Pennsylvania Judicial Center, home to the Commonwealth Court in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – March 7 was the deadline for candidates to file with the state to run in Pennsylvania’s 2023 primary election.

Statewide, the top-of-the-ticket race is for an open seat on the state Supreme Court with both Republicans and Democrats competing in contested primaries for the position.

On the Democratic side, two judges on the state Superior Court filed petitions to run. They are Daniel McCaffery, of Philadelphia, and Deborah Kunselman, of Beaver County. The Superior Court handles appeals from county courts in criminal and civil cases.

On the Republican side, Montgomery County’s president judge, Carolyn Caluccio, filed, as did Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia McCullough. McCullough, of Allegheny County, also ran for state Supreme Court in 2021 and lost in the primary.

The full list of candidates from the Department of State can be found below:

JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT

Candidate Name Office District Party Municipality County DEBBIE KUNSELMAN JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT Statewide DEM CENTER TWP BEAVER DANIEL MCCAFFERY JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT Statewide DEM PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA CAROLYN CARLUCCIO JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT Statewide REP WHITPAIN MONTGOMERY PATRICIA A MCCULLOUGH JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT Statewide REP UPPER ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP ALLEGHENY

JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT

Office District Party Candidate Name Municipality County JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT Statewide DEM TIMIKA LANE PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT Statewide DEM JILL BECK PITTSBURGH ALLEGHENY JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT Statewide DEM PAT DUGAN PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT Statewide REP HARRY F SMAIL JR HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP WESTMORELAND JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT Statewide REP MARIA BATTISTA SALEM TWP CLARION

JUDGE OF THE COMMONWEALTH COURT

Office District Party Candidate Name Municipality County JUDGE OF THE COMMONWEALTH COURT Statewide DEM BRYAN NEFT MT LEBANON ALLEGHENY JUDGE OF THE COMMONWEALTH COURT Statewide DEM MATT WOLF PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA JUDGE OF THE COMMONWEALTH COURT Statewide REP JOSH PRINCE DISTRICT TOWNSHIP BERKS JUDGE OF THE COMMONWEALTH COURT Statewide REP MEGAN MARTIN SILVER SPRING CUMBERLAND

JUDGE OF THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS – PHILADELPHIA

District Party Candidate Name Municipality County 1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County) DEM DAMARIS GARCIA PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA 1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County) DEM SAMANTHA WILLIAMS PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA 1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County) DEM KAY YU PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA 1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County) DEM WADE D ALBERT PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA 1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County) DEM JOHN PADOVA PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA 1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County) DEM JESSICA R BROWN PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA 1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County) DEM CHESLEY LIGHTSEY PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA 1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County) DEM NATASHA TAYLOR-SMITH PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA 1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County) DEM COLLEEN MCINTYRE OSBORNE PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA 1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County) DEM MELISSA FRANCIS PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA

JUDGE OF THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS – ALLEGHENY

District Party Candidate Name Municipality County 5th Judicial District (Allegheny County) DEM ANTHONY DELUCA MT LEBANON ALLEGHENY 5th Judicial District (Allegheny County) DEM ANDY SZEFI MT LEBANON ALLEGHENY 5th Judicial District (Allegheny County) DEM PATRICK A SWEENEY PITTSBURGH ALLEGHENY 5th Judicial District (Allegheny County) REP ANDY SZEFI MT LEBANON ALLEGHENY 5th Judicial District (Allegheny County) REP ANTHONY DELUCA MT LEBANON ALLEGHENY 5th Judicial District (Allegheny County) REP PATRICK A SWEENEY PITTSBURGH ALLEGHENY

JUDGE OF THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

District Party Candidate Name Municipality County 2nd Judicial District (Lancaster County) DEM KAREN L MAISANO LANCASTER TOWNSHIP LANCASTER 2nd Judicial District (Lancaster County) REP KAREN L MAISANO LANCASTER TOWNSHIP LANCASTER 2nd Judicial District (Lancaster County) REP SHAWN P MCLAUGHLIN CONOY TOWNSHIP LANCASTER 2nd Judicial District (Lancaster County) REP TODD BROWN EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP LANCASTER 2nd Judicial District (Lancaster County) REP CHRISTINA PARSONS EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP LANCASTER 3rd Judicial District (Northampton County) DEM NANCY AAROE BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP NORTHAMPTON 3rd Judicial District (Northampton County) DEM BRIAN PANELLA FORKS TOWNSHIP NORTHAMPTON 3rd Judicial District (Northampton County) REP NANCY AAROE BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP NORTHAMPTON 3rd Judicial District (Northampton County) REP BRIAN PANELLA FORKS TOWNSHIP NORTHAMPTON 6th Judicial District (Erie County) DEM ERIC MIKOVCH ELK CREEK TOWNSHIP ERIE

JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT

Office District Party Candidate Name Municipality County JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT 1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County) DEM RANIA MAJOR PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT 1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County) DEM MELISSA FRANCIS PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT 1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County) DEM COLLEEN MCINTYRE OSBORNE PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT 1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County) DEM CORTEZ PATTON PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT 1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County) DEM MK FEENEY PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT 1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County) DEM BARBARA THOMSON PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT 1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County) DEM QAWI ABDUL-RAHMAN PHILADEPHIA PHILADELPHIA JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT 1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County) DEM JOE GREEN PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT 1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County) DEM CAROLINE TURNER PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT 1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County) REP RANIA M MAJOR PHILADELPHIA PHILADELPHIA

Candidates for Pennsylvania positions up for election could file their paperwork through 5 p.m. Tuesday, meaning more names may join the race the next day. Philadelphia weighs heavily Democratic, and the May 16 primary will likely determine who will be leading the city next.

The Associated Press contributed to this report