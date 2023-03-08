HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – March 7 was the deadline for candidates to file with the state to run in Pennsylvania’s 2023 primary election.

Statewide, the top-of-the-ticket race is for an open seat on the state Supreme Court with both Republicans and Democrats competing in contested primaries for the position.

On the Democratic side, two judges on the state Superior Court filed petitions to run. They are Daniel McCaffery, of Philadelphia, and Deborah Kunselman, of Beaver County. The Superior Court handles appeals from county courts in criminal and civil cases.

On the Republican side, Montgomery County’s president judge, Carolyn Caluccio, filed, as did Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia McCullough. McCullough, of Allegheny County, also ran for state Supreme Court in 2021 and lost in the primary.

The full list of candidates from the Department of State can be found below:

JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT

Candidate NameOfficeDistrictPartyMunicipalityCounty
DEBBIE KUNSELMANJUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURTStatewideDEMCENTER TWPBEAVER
DANIEL MCCAFFERYJUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURTStatewideDEMPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
CAROLYN CARLUCCIOJUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURTStatewideREPWHITPAINMONTGOMERY
PATRICIA A MCCULLOUGHJUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURTStatewideREPUPPER ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIPALLEGHENY

JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT

OfficeDistrictPartyCandidate NameMunicipalityCounty
JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURTStatewideDEMTIMIKA LANEPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURTStatewideDEMJILL BECKPITTSBURGHALLEGHENY
JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURTStatewideDEMPAT DUGANPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURTStatewideREPHARRY F SMAIL JRHEMPFIELD TOWNSHIPWESTMORELAND
JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURTStatewideREPMARIA BATTISTASALEM TWPCLARION

JUDGE OF THE COMMONWEALTH COURT

OfficeDistrictPartyCandidate NameMunicipalityCounty
JUDGE OF THE COMMONWEALTH COURTStatewideDEMBRYAN NEFTMT LEBANONALLEGHENY
JUDGE OF THE COMMONWEALTH COURTStatewideDEMMATT WOLFPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
JUDGE OF THE COMMONWEALTH COURTStatewideREPJOSH PRINCEDISTRICT TOWNSHIPBERKS
JUDGE OF THE COMMONWEALTH COURTStatewideREPMEGAN MARTINSILVER SPRINGCUMBERLAND

JUDGE OF THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS – PHILADELPHIA

DistrictPartyCandidate NameMunicipalityCounty
1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMDAMARIS GARCIAPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMSAMANTHA WILLIAMSPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMKAY YUPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMWADE D ALBERTPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMJOHN PADOVAPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMJESSICA R BROWNPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMCHESLEY LIGHTSEYPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMNATASHA TAYLOR-SMITHPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMCOLLEEN MCINTYRE OSBORNEPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMMELISSA FRANCISPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA

JUDGE OF THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS – ALLEGHENY

DistrictPartyCandidate NameMunicipalityCounty
5th Judicial District (Allegheny County)DEMANTHONY DELUCAMT LEBANONALLEGHENY
5th Judicial District (Allegheny County)DEMANDY SZEFIMT LEBANONALLEGHENY
5th Judicial District (Allegheny County)DEMPATRICK A SWEENEYPITTSBURGHALLEGHENY
5th Judicial District (Allegheny County)REPANDY SZEFIMT LEBANONALLEGHENY
5th Judicial District (Allegheny County)REPANTHONY DELUCAMT LEBANONALLEGHENY
5th Judicial District (Allegheny County)REPPATRICK A SWEENEYPITTSBURGHALLEGHENY

JUDGE OF THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

DistrictPartyCandidate NameMunicipalityCounty
2nd Judicial District (Lancaster County)DEMKAREN L MAISANOLANCASTER TOWNSHIPLANCASTER
2nd Judicial District (Lancaster County)REPKAREN L MAISANOLANCASTER TOWNSHIPLANCASTER
2nd Judicial District (Lancaster County)REPSHAWN P MCLAUGHLINCONOY TOWNSHIPLANCASTER
2nd Judicial District (Lancaster County)REPTODD BROWNEAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIPLANCASTER
2nd Judicial District (Lancaster County)REPCHRISTINA PARSONSEAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIPLANCASTER
3rd Judicial District (Northampton County)DEMNANCY AAROEBETHLEHEM TOWNSHIPNORTHAMPTON
3rd Judicial District (Northampton County)DEMBRIAN PANELLAFORKS TOWNSHIPNORTHAMPTON
3rd Judicial District (Northampton County)REPNANCY AAROEBETHLEHEM TOWNSHIPNORTHAMPTON
3rd Judicial District (Northampton County)REPBRIAN PANELLAFORKS TOWNSHIPNORTHAMPTON
6th Judicial District (Erie County)DEMERIC MIKOVCHELK CREEK TOWNSHIPERIE

JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT

OfficeDistrictPartyCandidate NameMunicipalityCounty
JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMRANIA MAJORPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMMELISSA FRANCISPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMCOLLEEN MCINTYRE OSBORNEPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMCORTEZ PATTONPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMMK FEENEYPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMBARBARA THOMSONPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMQAWI ABDUL-RAHMANPHILADEPHIAPHILADELPHIA
JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMJOE GREENPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)DEMCAROLINE TURNERPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA
JUDGE OF THE MUNICIPAL COURT1st Judicial District (Philadelphia County)REPRANIA M MAJORPHILADELPHIAPHILADELPHIA

Candidates for Pennsylvania positions up for election could file their paperwork through 5 p.m. Tuesday, meaning more names may join the race the next day. Philadelphia weighs heavily Democratic, and the May 16 primary will likely determine who will be leading the city next.

The Associated Press contributed to this report