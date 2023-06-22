YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York County District Attorney Dave Sunday (R) is responding to a rumor reported by the Associated Press that he may run for Attorney General in 2024.

According to the Associated Press, a campaign consultant confirmed that Sunday “is considering running.”

Sunday told abc27 he was unaware of the report, but did not rule out a 2024 bid.

“If the positive outcomes and amazing things we see in York – you know, if that’s something that spurs speculation of that nature, that’s something I would be very proud of. But I’m not at liberty to discuss it right now,” said Sunday at an event in York on Thursday.

At this time no Republicans have declared their intentions to run for Attorney General in 2024. Three Democrats – Eugene DePasquale, Keir Bradford-Grey, and Joe Khan – have already declared their candidacies.

Attorney General Michelle Henry, who was appointed by Govenror Josh Shapiro to fill the remaining two years of his term at AG, has said she will not run in 2024.

The attorney general’s office has a budget of about $120 million annually and plays a critical role in arresting drug traffickers, fighting gun trafficking, defending state laws in court and protecting consumers from predatory practices.

The office helped lead state attorneys general in settlement talks with pharmaceutical distributors and manufacturers over the opioid crisis. It also played a central role in defending the integrity of Pennsylvania’s 2020 presidential election against repeated attempts to overturn it in state and federal courts by former President Donald Trump’s campaign and Republican allies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report