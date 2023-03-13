(WHTM) – One of the first polls of a potential 2024 Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race matchup has State Senator Doug Mastriano leading the Republican primary field.

The Public Policy Polling survey found no candidate with a plurality of support with Mastriano receiving 39% support among a survey of 616 likely Republican primary voters.

Mastriano won the Republican nomination for Governor in 2022 with nearly 44% support in the May primary. He lost to Democrat Josh Shapiro in the general election, receiving less than 42%.

The poll released on Monday showed former hedge fund CEO and 2022 Senate primary runner-up Dave McCormick with 21% support. Kathy Barnette, an author who finished third in the 2022 Republican Senate primary, received 11%.

McCormick received 31.14% in the 2022 primary, losing to Mehmet Oz by less than 1,000 votes. Barnette finished third in the primary with 24.66%, followed by former ambassador Carla Sands with 5.45%.

In a head-to-head matchup, Mastriano led McCormick 42% to 28% with 29% unsure.

The poll found Mastriano with a 47% favorable rating. McCormick had 22% favorability, however, 65% were unsure. Barnette had similar results with 17% favorability and 67% unsure.

In a March interview with POLITICO Mastriano said he was “praying” over whether to run for Senate in 2024 after losing the Governor’s race by nearly 15%.

Incumbent U.S. Senator Bob Casey has not publicly indicated whether he will run for re-election in 2024.

The PPP survey also found 75% of voters support former president Donald Trump and 49% said they would vote for him in a primary field of Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and Mike Pence.

In a head-to-head matchup with DeSantis Trump led 48% to 40%.