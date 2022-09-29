Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Republican nominee for U.S. Senate Dr. Mehmet Oz visited Erie Thursday to hear about the Parade Street Project and efforts to get it back to what the nominee calls a “once humming hub.”

Dr. Mehmet Oz discussed safety and revitalization with Bishop Dwane Brock, with the goal to make Parade Street a prominent area again in Erie.

Republican nominee for U.S. Senate Dr. Mehmet Oz was given the opportunity to take a walk down Parade Street with Bishop Dwane Brock to learn about the history of Parade Street and how to revitalize it.

“The traffic on the road is just too fast. They want to put a boulevard in the middle here, it’s a simple concept but that’s something we could all chip in and do together. The facade of this building behind you needs to be redone so it feels more inviting,” said Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican nominee for U.S. Senate.

Bishop Brock told us Parade Street is the gateway to minority communities and was once the main artery in Erie.

He said having the nominee visit could help in bringing the Parade Street Project to life.

“Our responsibility is to utilize whomever we can — Republican or Democrat, whoever it may be, independents — to come and help us get this thing done,” said Bishop Dwane Brock, president, Eastside Renaissance.

After hearing about the future plans of Parade Street, the Republican nominee weighed in on Bishop Brock’s vision as he says entrepreneurs are ready to come in and open their doors in the area.

“I adore the idea that people can be self reliant, that they can have agency over their future, and that by bringing in colleagues… and relationships, they could build something bigger than anyone could have ever imagined,” said Dr. Oz.

Bishop Dwane Brock said it’s not about being a Republican or a Democrat. The main focus is the Erie community.

“I appreciate him coming to view this for himself to see what he can do, others have done the same thing. We’ve had members of the Democratic party come in and do the same thing. This is about investing in our people and investing in the welfare of the future of individuals, so we’re excited about that,” said Bishop Dwane Brock, president, Eastside Renaissance.

The nominee said the efforts being taken for the project builds up the belief that we as a group can make the world better.