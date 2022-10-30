HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – With Election Day 2022 just over a week away, candidates for Pennsylvania’s United States Senate Seat are making their final pleas to voters in an effort to convince them they should be the person to represent the Commonwealth in Washington.

The push comes nine days before millions across the state cast their ballots in what’s become a nail-biting race — the outcome of it could decide which party controls the U.S. Senate.

That, in turn, could decide the future of controversial topics like abortion.

“There should not be involvement from the federal government in how states decide their abortion decisions,” Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Mehmet Oz said during last Tuesday’s only Senate debate. “I want women, doctors, local political leaders.”

At a campaign event Sunday, Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate John Fetterman said he would fight in Washington, D.C. to codify Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a women’s right to an abortion until it was overturned in June.

“[Mehmet] Oz believes that that choice is [up] to local political officials. That choice belongs to women and their doctors,” Fetterman said.

Fetterman and Oz have also discussed raising the minimum wage, which is $7.25 in Pennsylvania, the same as the federal rate. Wage has also been discussed

“I don’t think you should have to survive on $7.25 an hour,” Oz said during the debate. “I want the minimum wage up as high as it can go. I wanna highlight that I have an agenda for prosperity, unlike John Fetterman. I want us all getting paid a lot more than $15.”

Fetterman said he believes in raising the federal minimum wage to “at least” $15 per hour.