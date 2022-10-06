The U.S. Senate Race in Pennsylvania has been getting a lot of national attention. Polls have been tightening as Republicans criticize Fetterman for not being out on the campaign trail.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman is back in Erie Thursday night for a rally at UE Local 506 in Lawrence Park with local Democrats for the second time since his stroke in May. The rally kicks off at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6.

At the rally you can expect to hear from U.S. Senate candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and those in attendance supporting him and his campaign; politicians say they are looking to tell Erie residents the importance of electing Fetterman.

Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown and Congressional candidate Dan Pastore will be in attendance at the rally.

These individuals say that Fetterman being elected would continue to help Democrats support working families and unions in Northwestern Pennsylvania.

Fetterman has been quoted saying that Erie County is one of Pennsylvania’s biggest bellwether counties, and that if he knew which party won Erie County, he could determine who would win the election.

Erie County has been flipping consistently since 2016, going from red to blue. With election season right around the corner, we’ll have to see how Erie County votes this fall.