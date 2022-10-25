HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Having trouble finding a stream of the debate between Democratic John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania? We have you covered.

Oz and Fetterman will meet Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST in their only debate ahead of the general election. You can see it live here from abc27.com.

All eyes are on this race as a Democratic victory would strongly improve the party’s chances of holding onto the Senate. The seat both men are vying for is being vacated by retiring Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey.

In a recent trip to Pennsylvania, President Biden called Oz “a perfect example” of what he has termed “MAGA Republicans,” referencing former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. Trump endorsed Oz’s candidacy, delivering him a critical boost in the GOP primary earlier this year.

Fetterman, who is recovering from a stroke he suffered just days before the May Democratic primary, said he’s doing much better, but acknowledged some lingering effects. “Sometimes I’ll miss a word or I’ll mush two words together some time.”

He criticized his rival, saying, “Dr. Oz never lets me forget that I had a stroke.” He added: “In January, I’ll be feeling much better. But Dr. Oz will still be a fraud.”

Tuesday’s debate will include closed captioning at the request of the Fetterman campaign. The captioners will transcribe everything that is said in real-time. It’s one of a few accommodations based on Fetterman’s recovery. Both campaigns agreed to the captioning.

A new CNN poll released Monday showed Fetterman with a 6-point lead over Oz. The poll found that 51% of likely voters said they’ll vote for Fetterman in next month’s election, while 45% of those respondents support Oz.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)