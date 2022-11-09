Democrat Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has declared victory in the Pennsylvania United States Senate.

Multiple national media outlets have declared Fetterman the projected winner.

Fetterman is expected to give Pennsylvania two Democrat U.S. Senators as he joins Bob Casey in Washington D.C. for the third time in Pennsylvania history since 1914.

Fetterman’s expected election to the Senate comes nearly six months after he suffered a stroke. Fetterman experienced auditory processing issues that required closed captioning for many of his interviews and the abc27 debate, but his doctors have said he’s fit to serve.

Fetterman also received a pacemaker and defibrillator in May after suffering the stroke.

The former Mayor of Braddock, a borough outside Pittsburgh, Fetterman graduated from Harvard University with a master’s in Public Policy. He joined AmeriCorps and started a GED program in Braddock.

Fetterman previously ran for Senate in 2016, losing in the primary, and was elected Lieutenant Governor in 2018. As Lieutenant Governor Fetterman served as chair of the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons and pushed to legalize marijuana.

On his campaign website, Fetterman says that the criminal justice system needs a significant overhaul, plus, he supports legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, a $15 minimum wage, and securing LGBTQIA+ rights.

Fetterman also received high-profile endorsements during the race, including from Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama and former television host Oprah Winfrey.

Fetterman will be sworn in as Pennsylvania’s next U.S. Senator in January.