YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The race for Pennsylvania U.S. Senate is heating up.

The polls are tightening between Republican candidate Mehmet Oz and Democratic candidate John Fetterman. Both have both been on the campaign trail.

On Saturday, Fetterman held a Rally in York County.

“Healthcare saved my life and you all deserve to have the same opportunities to have that kind of health. I’m going to make sure we fight for that too and expand that,” Fetterman said.

The Rally in York County was attended by 838 people.