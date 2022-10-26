HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mehmet Oz was surrounded by supporters in Harrisburg on Wednesday. One of them was Nikki Haley.

Haley is the former governor of South Carolina and former ambassador to the U.N. Haley endorsed Oz back in July. And on Wednesday she did so again, touting Oz as a candidate who will bring safety and law and order to the Commonwealth.

Oz, saying he will do just that, by addressing the Fentanyl crisis and supporting law enforcement.

“The state troopers just told me they confiscated last quarter seven times more fentanyl than they did in 2020. Seven times increase, all of it because we’re aiding and abetting, inadvertently, cartels which are really terrorist organizations bring narcotics here. I vow here and now that as a US senator, I will do the right thing for our communities. Amongst them, I’m gonna let the police do their jobs,” Oz said.

Oz also spoke about the rising crime rates across the state.