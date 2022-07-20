(The Hill) – Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is the Democratic nominee for the state’s open Senate seat, said in his first interview after having a stroke in May that he is “feeling really good.”

Fetterman told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he has “no physical limits” and the remaining effects of the stroke are minor and infrequent. He said he is able to walk 4 to 5 miles every day, understands words properly and has not lost his memory.

He said he struggles occasionally with hearing properly and he might sometimes “miss a word” or slur two words together, but it is uncommon. He said he is working with a speech therapist to improve.

Fetterman had a stroke in mid-May, a few days before winning the state’s Democratic Senate primary to become the party’s nominee. He had a pacemaker with a defibrillator implanted shortly after.

He is set to face Republican Mehmet Oz in the general election for the seat being vacated by the retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R).

Fetterman said he wants to reassure Democrats that he would not be in the race if he did not think he could handle it, the Post-Gazette reported. He said his doctors support his decision to return to campaigning, and he will be appearing at campaign events “very soon.”

“I would never be in this if we were not absolutely, 100% able to run fully and to win — and we believe that we are,” he said.

Fetterman said he has engaged in strategic conversations with his campaign team daily, met with donors and been “very involved” on social media while recovering. Dem fears grow about GOP majority’s handling of Ukraine, RussiaBodycam footage of 4-year-old who shot at police at McDonald’s released

He said he expects he will be able to return to a schedule that includes multiple events in one day “very soon.”

He said having the stroke made him realize how valuable life is and he is “grateful” to feel better and spend time with family.

Fetterman raised $11 million during the second quarter of 2022. He led Oz in a poll conducted last month by 6 points.