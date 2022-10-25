HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today is the day all eyes will be on Pennsylvania for the state’s only United States Senate debate between John Fetterman (D) and Mehmet Oz (R).

abc27 is hosting both candidates as they battle it out for Pennsylvanians’ votes starting at 8 p.m. Pre-debate coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The two are squaring off for Pennsylvania’s retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey’s Senate seat, a race that could determine the balance of power in Washington.

Fetterman’s campaign is lowering expectations ahead of tonight’s debate. “Fetterman for PA” put out a statement that said the debate “isn’t John’s format,” and that Oz, a former TV host, has a “huge built-in advantage.”

A stroke back in May left Fetterman with lingering health issues, requiring closed captioning for the debate, which both campaigns agreed to. This means a screen will be in front of candidates with transcribed questions and responses in real-time.

The debate will be moderated by abc27’s Dennis Owens along with Lisa Sylvester from WPXI in Pittsburgh.