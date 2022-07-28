(WHTM) – A new Pennsylvania Senate race poll shows Lt. Governor John Fetterman increasing his lead over Republican Mehmet Oz.

The survey by Blueprint Polling shows Fetterman receiving 48.9% support to Oz’s 39.6%, a lead of 9.3% nearly three months away from the November general election.

Fetterman also had support among undecided or third-party voters who favored him by a 2:1 margin. Fetterman also improved on Biden’s vote share among voters under 45 by double digits.

The poll of 713 voters between July 19-21 is the first notable poll in the race since a June AARP poll had Fetterman leading by six points with 50% to Oz with 44%. A previous USA Today poll had Fetterman leading by nine points.

Blueprint Polling is a sister company to Chism Strategies, which “helps elect Democrats and advance progressive causes.” The company did not release additional crosstab data for those surveyed.

Fetterman in recent weeks has stepped up attacks on Oz, primarily over his residency.

Fetterman’s campaign has sought to portray Oz, who has been endorsed by former President Trump, as a carpetbagger from New Jersey in Pennsylvania’s competitive Senate race.

The Fetterman campaign has recruited notable New Jersey celebrities including Snooki and musician Steven Van Zandt.

“What are you doing in Pennsylvania? Everybody knows you live in New Jersey and you’re just using your in-laws’ address over there,” said Van Zandt.

Fetterman’s campaign has also pushed to nominate Oz for the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

Oz, the former longtime host of “The Dr. Oz Show” and an Attending Physician at NY Presbyterian-Columbia Medical Center, was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Turkish parents and holds dual Turkish citizenship that he’s vowed to renounce if elected.

Oz has listed his address in Bryn Athyn, Montgomery County, and campaign address in Huntingdon Valley, but his longtime home has been in Cliffside Park, New Jersey.

Oz did attend the University of Pennsylvania where he has a joint MD and MBA from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and Wharton Business School. Two of his children were also born in Pennsylvania.

In an interview with abc27’s Dennis Owens, Oz said he’s in “good shape” if the biggest criticism against him is his residency.

“I’m very proud that I’m a Pennsylvanian,” Oz said. “They care much more for what I stand for than where I’m from.”

Fetterman recently made his first notable campaign appearance after suffering a stroke prior to the May primary and say’s he’s ‘feeling really good.” Both Oz and Fetterman are slowly returning to the campaign trail following the long primary race.

