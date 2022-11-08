(WHTM) – After months of campaigning and millions of dollars spent on advertising, the Pennsylvania Senate race between John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz is now up to the voters.

Election Results for the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race will be displayed below starting at 8 p.m. and will be updated as results come in.

For more election night results, visit the abc27 Pennsylvania Election Results page.

Pennsylvania voters can cast their ballots between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on November 8, 2022.

If you received a vote by mail ballot, it must be returned to your county board of election by 8 p.m. on November 8. State election officials are strongly recommending voters with a vote by mail ballot return their ballot in person and not trust the mail system.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Voters who applied for and received a mail ballot and then decide they want to vote at the polls must bring their mail ballot packet with them to be voided, including the unvoted mail ballot and the outer return envelope with the voter’s declaration.

If a voter applied for a mail ballot but did not return it and no longer has the mail ballot and outer envelope, they may vote by provisional ballot at their polling place on Election Day. Their county board of elections will then verify that they did not vote by mail before counting their provisional ballot.

If a voter applied for a mail ballot but never received it, they should vote by provisional ballot at their polling place on Election Day. Their county board of elections will then verify that they did not vote by mail before counting their provisional ballot.

On Nov. 8, Pennsylvania voters will elect a new governor and lieutenant governor and U.S. Senator, as well as all the state’s 17 congressional representatives, 25 of its 50 state senators and all 203 state House members, according to the Department of State.