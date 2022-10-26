HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The campaigns of John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz both claimed victory in Tuesday night’s U.S. Senate Debate.

Fetterman struggled at times to explain himself after giving vague answers. Oz was asked several times to explain himself after giving vague answers.

The two candidates sparred on several topics, including immigration and minimum wage.

Below are their statements on whether they support federal abortion laws.

“I don’t want the federal government involved with that at all. I want women, doctors, and local political leaders letting the democracy that’s always allowed our nation to thrive to put the best ideas forward so states can decide for themselves.” Dr. Mehmet Oz

“If you believe the choice belongs with Dr. Oz. you have a choice. But, if you believe it belongs between you and your doctor that’s what I believe. Roe v. Wade should be the law. (Dr. Oz) celebrated when Roe v. Wade went down.” John Fetterman

The primary election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8