ABC27
Please enter a search term.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state lawmakers are advancing proposed new limits on fireworks in response to growing complaints after a 5-year-old state law greatly liberalized …
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two men are facing murder charges and have been arrested in Virginia in the deaths of two bystanders in last weekend’s shooting in a busy entertainment district …
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) -- This summer, residents of Pennsylvania can get a sweet treat by visiting any of the many creameries that make up the fifth annual ice cream trail. Department …
HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM)- Should local police departments be able to catch speeders using radar? Under Pennsylvania law, only the Pennsylvania State Police can use …