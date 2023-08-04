(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery announced yesterday that the Cash4Life multi-state game awarded its 14th $1 million prize in Pennsylvania.

The ticket is worth either $1,000 a week for life or $1 million cash and the winning ticket was sold in Montgomery County on Wednesday, August 2.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The ticket matched all but one ball, the green Cash Ball 1. If the ticket matched all the balls the prize would be valued at $52,000 a week for life or the $1 million cash prize.

The winning ticket was sold at the CVS in Bala Cynwyd and the retailer earns a $5,000 bonus for selling a winning ticket.

If the winner took $1,000 a week for life, it would take more than 19 years to reach $1 million.

Winners have one year to claim the prize. If you have a winning ticket, you are asked to immediately sign the back of that ticket. For players who won online, those winnings will automatically appear in your account.

In Pennsylvania, over 5,400 other Cash4Life tickets won a prize in the drawing.

Players in Pennsylvania have won nearly $77 million in prizes from Cash4Life since 2015.