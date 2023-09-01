CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday that a Big Money Millionaire scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold.

The winning ticket was sold at Sheetz located at 1281 East Main St. in Clarion, Pennsylvania. The retailer earned a $5,000 bonus for the sale.

Big Money Millionaire costs $20 to play and offers top prizes of $1 million.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Scratch-off prizes are distributed at random. This means that the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not learn where winning tickets are sold until after a prize has been claimed.