CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday that a Big Money Millionaire scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold.
The winning ticket was sold at Sheetz located at 1281 East Main St. in Clarion, Pennsylvania. The retailer earned a $5,000 bonus for the sale.
Big Money Millionaire costs $20 to play and offers top prizes of $1 million.
Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com.
The Pennsylvania Lottery says winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.
Scratch-off prizes are distributed at random. This means that the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not learn where winning tickets are sold until after a prize has been claimed.